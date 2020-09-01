bitmagnet

A self-hosted BitTorrent indexer, DHT crawler, content classifier and torrent search engine with web UI, GraphQL API and Servarr stack integration.

Important This software is currently in alpha. It is ready to preview some interesting and unique features, but there will likely be bugs, as well as API and database schema changes before the (currently theoretical) 1.0 release. If you’d like to support this project and help it gain momentum, please give it a star on GitHub. If you’re interested in getting involved and you’re a backend GoLang or frontend TypeScript/Angular developer, or you’re knowledgeable about BitTorrent protocols then I’d like to hear from you - let’s get this thing over the line!

DHT what now…?

The DHT crawler is bitmagnet’s killer feature that makes it unique. So what is it?

You might be aware that you can enable DHT in your BitTorrent client, and that this allows you find peers who are announcing a torrent’s hash to a Distributed Hash Table (DHT), rather than to a centralized tracker. DHT’s lesser known feature is that it allows you to crawl the info hashes it knows about. This is how bitmagnet’s DHT crawler works works - it crawls the DHT network, requesting metadata about each info hash it discovers. It then further enriches this metadata by attempting to classify it and associate it with known pieces of content, such as movies and TV shows. It then allows you to search everything it has indexed.

This means that bitmagnet is not reliant on any external trackers or torrent indexers. It’s a self-contained, self-hosted torrent indexer, connected via DHT to a global network of peers and constantly discovering new content.

You can find some more technical details about bitmagnet’s DHT crawler here.

Features & Roadmap

Currently implemented features

A DHT crawler and protocol implementation A generic BitTorrent indexer: bitmagnet can index torrents from any source, not only the DHT network - currently this is only possible via the /import endpoint; more user-friendly methods are in the pipeline, see high-priority features below

A content classifier that can currently identify movie and television content, along with key related attributes such as language, resolution, source (BluRay, webrip etc.) and enriches this with data from The Movie Database An import facility for ingesting torrents from any source, for example the RARBG backup

A torrent search engine A GraphQL API: currently this provides a single search query; there is also an embedded GraphQL playground at /graphql

A web user interface implemented in Angular: currently this is a simple single-page application providing a user interface for search queries via the GraphQL API A Torznab-compatible endpoint for integration with the Serverr stack

High priority features not yet implemented

Classifiers for other types of content; enrich current classifiers and weed out incorrect classifications. Ordering of search results: the current alpha preview has no facility for specifying the ordering of results.

A monitoring API and WebUI dashboard showing things like crawler throughput, task queue, database size etc. Authentication, API keys, access levels etc.

An admin API, and in general a more complete GraphQL API A more complete web UI

Saved searches for content of particular interest, enabling custom feeds in addition to the following feature Smart deletion: there’s a lot of crap out there; crawling DHT can quickly use lots of database disk space, and search becomes slower with millions of indexed torrents of which 90% are of no interest. A smart deletion feature would use saved searches to identify content that you’re not interested in, including low quality content (such as low resolution movies). It would automatically delete associated metadata and add the info hash to a bloom filter, preventing the torrent from being re-indexed in future.

Bi-directional integration with the Prowlarr indexer proxy: Currently can be added as an indexer in Prowlarr; bi-directional integration would allow to crawl content from any indexer configured in Prowlarr, unlocking many new sources of content More documentation and more tests!

Pipe dream features

